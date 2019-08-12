Spate of vandalism leaves parish council counting the cost

Lucy shares this latest news on behalf of Newport and Carisbrooke Parish council. Ed

Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council has been left counting the cost of a recent spate of vandalism in the parish.

At Church Litten, a piece of outdoor gym equipment which can be used to charge mobiles was burnt with a lighter and is awaiting repair.

Public toilets around the town, taken on by the Parish Council from the Isle of Wight Council, have repeatedly been targeted with paint and graffiti, toilet roll dispenser damaged as well as a recent broken window. The cubicle doors were recently voluntarily repainted at South Street by Island Cleaning Solutions, however these have once again been targeted with graffiti.

At Seaclose toilets, roof tiles have been deliberately damaged by objects being thrown onto the roof and broken beer bottles left on the ground.

Councillor Steve Hastings, Chairman of Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council’s Assets and Facilities Committee said,

“It is disappointing just as we are attempting to create better facilities for Newport’s residents that mindless vandalism comes into play which ultimately is an extra cost to all residents as we have to pay to make good the damage to our facilities.”

The Parish Council has plans to replace the current toilet block at Post Office Lane with self-contained Danfo units as well as artwork and planting added to improve the area.