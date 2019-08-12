Spate of vandalism leaves parish council counting the cost

As well as vandalism to the public toilets, a piece of outdoor gym equipment that can be used to charge mobile phones was burnt with a lighter.

Vandalism of Post Office Lane toilets - paint on walls

Lucy shares this latest news on behalf of Newport and Carisbrooke Parish council. Ed

Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council has been left counting the cost of a recent spate of vandalism in the parish.

At Church Litten, a piece of outdoor gym equipment which can be used to charge mobiles was burnt with a lighter and is awaiting repair.

Public toilets around the town, taken on by the Parish Council from the Isle of Wight Council, have repeatedly been targeted with paint and graffiti, toilet roll dispenser damaged as well as a recent broken window.  The cubicle doors were recently voluntarily repainted at South Street by Island Cleaning Solutions, however these have once again been targeted with graffiti. 

At Seaclose toilets, roof tiles have been deliberately damaged by objects being thrown onto the roof and broken beer bottles left on the ground.

Councillor Steve Hastings, Chairman of Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council’s Assets and Facilities Committee said,

“It is disappointing just as we are attempting to create better facilities for Newport’s residents that mindless vandalism comes into play which ultimately is an extra cost to all residents as we have to pay to make good the damage to our facilities.”

The Parish Council has plans to replace the current toilet block at Post Office Lane with self-contained Danfo units as well as artwork and planting added to improve the area.

Monday, 12th August, 2019 11:38am

By

Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

2 Comments on "Spate of vandalism leaves parish council counting the cost"

Benny C

Nice. How about investing £70 in a covert tracker camera which would record culprits and hopefully lead to them paying the price for their moment of misguided pleasure?

12, August 2019 11:49 am
Colin

If only there was CCTV cameras in Newport that were being watched. Perhaps it would take four operatives but if it helped to keep the town safer it would be money well spent. A bit of crime prevention often deters people. I wonder why Newport doesn’t have any operational CCTV?

12, August 2019 1:19 pm
