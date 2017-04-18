Speedway fraternity celebrate life of Warriors legend

Rob shares this latest news. Ed

This Thursday the speedway fraternity will come together at The Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium to celebrate the life of the late Bryn Williams, the Warriors former stadium announcer and press officer who sadly passed away at the end of last year.

ADMISSION TO THIS MEETING IS COMPLETELY FREE thanks to generous local and national sponsorship. Any surplus funds will be donated to the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund Charity.

The main event will see the Wightlink Warriors take on the nomadic Weymouth Wildcats in a fifteen heat challenge fixture which will be supported by demonstration races by ‘The Men In Black’ on their vintage bikes. There will also be flying lap record attempts and lots of off track activities for the whole family.

Co-Promoter Barry Bishop said:

“Bryn was a speedway legend having held nearly ever post imaginable at one time or another. I felt that we must pay tribute to him and recognise the huge amount of time he devoted to the sport, not only here on the Island, but at other tracks where he had an involvement. “It is an honour and privilege to be able to stage this event and in doing so I am especially delighted to be able to welcome Bryn’s daughter Carys and her husband as our Guests of Honour. “Making this a free event will, I hope, draw many new faces to Smallbrook. The Warriors are big on community, inclusiveness and fun and I will be going out of my way to ensure that everyone has a great time and will want to return.”

Who’s riding?

With the Warriors having had a week to recover from the troubles of the Good Friday meeting at Plymouth, the teams are expected to line up as follows:

Warriors: Ben Wilson, Ben Hopwood , James Cockle, Chris Widman, Nathan Greaves, Rik Mullins, Jamie Sealey.

Wildcats: Matt Williamson, Kelsey Dugard, Rob Shuttleworth, Mattie Bates, Georgie Wood, Kyle Bickley, Kenny Bowdery.

Unfortunately Warrior Tyler Govier is not fit to return following his spill at Plymouth and will be replaced in this meeting by Ben Hopwood.

Gates open at 17.30 with the rider parade at 18.45 and the first race at 19.00.

Location map

View the location of this story.