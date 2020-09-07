Speedway is back and you can live stream it tomorrow night

Speedway starved fans will be thrilled to know that a relaxation of restrictions at some tracks means that test meetings are being trialled, observing strict procedural controls.

Wightlink Warriors will be taking part in an upcoming test meeting scheduled to take place at Plymouth’s Coliseum Stadium on Tuesday 8th September.

Live stream

The event will be a three team tournament that will see an Eastbourne ‘Select’ side as the third outfit.

Anyone wishing to watch this meeting, a pay-to-view live stream can be found on Facebook at ‘Speedway Chat Room‘.

Bishop: Delighted that Warriors can help test new arrangements

Warriors’ co-promoter Barry Bishop said,

“It’s great news that we can look forward to some track action although we are very conscious that the meeting will be conducted and managed in a very structured way. “Ambitious Plymouth promoter Mark Phillips and his team have worked really hard to get to this stage and I’m delighted that the Warriors can help test the new arrangements. Speedway promoters up and down the country will be looking at these test events to ensure that clubs are in the best possible shape when we come to tapes in 2021. “I would like to thank Mark for his invitation and also say a big thank you to our riders who, despite being race rusty, all jumped at the chance of competitive action. Make no mistake, we’ll be doing our best to win the meeting and contribute to a great night.”

Warriors will line up with Ben Morley, Connor Coles, Tom Woolley and Chad Wirtzfeld whilst Connor King will feature for the Eastbourne ‘Select’.

News shared by Rob Dyer on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

Image: Isle of Wight riders Ben Morley (white helmet) and Chad Wirtzfeld (yellow helmet) © Ultimate Shot Sam Whitfield