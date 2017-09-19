Speedway: Warriors face Heathens at final home meeting

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

The final National League home meeting of the season for the Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors takes place this Thursday 21st September when the Cradley Heathens return for the re-staging of a fixture that was halted by rain in May.

With the Island sides’ weekend trip to Mildenhall falling victim to the East Anglian weather, Warriors come into this meeting on the back of a solid win over the Fen Tigers at the Andrew Younie 11 days ago, but last Sunday’s results have seen Buxton’s two somewhat surprising wins move them above the Warriors who now sit in the wooden spoon position at the foot of the league table.

Huge significance for both sides

Cradley come with the knowledge that a play-off spot is still mathematically achievable if they win big on Thursday and beat table topping Eastbourne in their final home league fixture. Consequently this match has huge significance for both sides as they chase league points for completely different reasons.

Cradley will be led by the exuberant and forceful Danny Ayres and he is sure to receive top line support from guest rider Josh Bailey (deputising for the injured Tom Perry), however recent signing Richard Hall is unavailable and the rider replacement facility will be used to cover his absence.

“Propping up the table”

Warriors will be unchanged as they look to round off 2017 in style. Co-promoter Barry Bishop commented,

“I can hardly believe this week’s meeting against the Heathens will bring down the curtain on 2017 as it only seems like a few days ago that we had our opener. “It’s fair to say that on track our results have not met our pre-season expectations and we now find ourselves propping up the table, however off track the club has gone from strength to strength and I believe will continue to do so. “We certainly have a cracker of a meeting for everyone to enjoy as we close the year and it would be fantastic to end on a win, get off the bottom and send our loyal fans home with a good feeling.”

Usual timings apply with the gates opening at 17.30, open pit access from 17.45 to 18.15, rider parade at 18.45 and first race at 19.00.

Riders

The expected line-ups:

Warriors: James Cockle, Chris Widman, Connor Coles, Scott Campos, Ben Wilson, Jamie Sealey, Adam Portwood.

Heathens: Danny Ayres, Rider Replacement for Richard Hall, Joe Lawlor, Luke Harris, Josh Bailey, Conor Dwyer, William O’Keefe.

Warriors will be holding their end of season party at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium on Saturday 14th October.

Tickets priced at £10 can be bought from the track shop on Thursday or alternatively email Colin Whitlock using email address lost55@talktalk.net

Image: © Ian Groves

Location map

View the location of this story.