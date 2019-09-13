Spot Faeries deep in Brading Down at this Sunday’s Faerie Festival and Wood Fair

Summer is about to return with a great forecast for the Isle of Wight for this weekend, so grab the family and head to Bulleys Pit on Brading Down.

Taking place on Sunday (15th September) between midday and 5pm, look forward to music and dancing, storytelling, demonstrations of traditional woodland skills, quests to complete and trails to follow, plus the fairy market place.

Unicorn petting ponies will be in attendance and bring your own wand to enter the wand making competition or help build the cardboard box castle.

Get dressed up

Costume is encouraged at the event but not obligatory although if you would like to be part of the fairy gathering photoshoot then dust off your wings in readiness.

Face painting will available on the day and the ‘Pride’ Unicorn will be putting in an appearance alongside the unicorn maidens.

Bring your own

Refreshments will available all day but you can bring your own picnic and relax in the delightful setting of Bulleys Pit at Brading Down.

Loving our local Countryside

The event is held by local environmental charity Gift to Nature charity – who look after 29 countryside sites across the Island – to help raise funds and awareness of these remarkable public assets.

Book your tickets

You can book your tickets in advance to ensure you don’t miss out. Proceeds support the Gift to Nature charity .

Adult tickets (over 15) are £6.50 each

Child (over five and 15 or under ) are £3.50 each

Under fives go free (accompanied by paying adult)

Adult supporter tickets are £4.30

Family ticket two adults and up to four children is £20

Supporter family ticket is£16

Head over to the Gift to Nature Website to book today.

Our thanks to Gift to Nature for sponsoring this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free



