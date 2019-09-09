Spread the love by getting your very own Flower Fairy planter and help feed the bees

Earlier in the year we featured the selfless efforts of Ventnorian, Lesley Brown, aka the Flower Fairy, who, with her own money and time, has been planting wild flowers around the town.

This champion volunteer replaced weed-infested flower beds with over 300 plants she’d grown from seed or cuttings and turned the area in a haven for all-important pollinators. She then moved onto another part of town, outside the BT building, where she’s been continuing her great work.

Now you have a chance to have a slice of the Flower Fairy in your garden, as Lesley’s night-time passion of decoupaging steel buckets and filling them with plants is revealed.

All profits to feed the bees

She says,

“I will be making them to order and they will cost £15 empty or £20 fully planted (plants will vary with the seasons and what I have available at the time). “They cost me approximately £10 to make, all profits will go towards helping the Flower Fairy carry on filling Ventnor with flowers (aka bee food).”

What does the Flower Fairy need funds for?

compost

perlite

paint – for more wooden community planters/raised beds

seeds (occasionally)

What does the Flower Fairy NOT need funds for?

her time, love and labour

How to get your Flower Fair bucket

Lesley goes on to say,

“If you don’t fancy a bucket but would like to contribute anyway, I plan to have a ‘Flower Fairy Fund Pot’ located at one of the shops in Ventnor. “I do have a fantastic bookkeeper, who will record all monies received and spent, which will be available for anyone to see.”

The Flower Fairy says the designs vary with her ‘mood at the time’. You can see a demo model at Lesley’s Nutshell on Pier Street, Ventnor or at the Launderette.

Get in touch with Lesley Brown via the Flower Fairy Facebook Group.