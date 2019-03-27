St Catherine’s School gains another ‘Outstanding’ report from Ofsted

Susan shares this great news from St Catherine’s. Ed

St Catherine’s School, Ventnor is celebrating its latest Ofsted residential care report which highly praised its work with children and young people from the Island and across the UK – all of whom have severe and lifelong speech, language and communication needs and associated conditions such as autistic spectrum disorders, occupational therapy needs, developmental delay, dyslexia and dyspraxia.

Three-day inspection

Following a three-day Ofsted inspection in February, the school which supports day and residential students aged 7 to 19 years, as well as having a provision for post-19 students, was judged to be outstanding for the fourth year in a row.

As the inspector commented,

“Residential students make excellent progress in all aspects of their lives while staying at the school.”

School strives for students to achieve beyond expectations

The inspector also noted,

“Leaders and managers have exceptionally high expectations for all students in the school. “They strive for students to achieve beyond expectations and will consistently look for new ways to improve the experience for students across the school. “The head of care and dedicated care staff team are consistently seeking to improve outcomes for students and to support them to develop their independence skills and broaden their experiences.”

Principal: A great testament to the excellent teamwork

Mrs Rachel Weldon, Principal of St Catherine’s, said,

“We are delighted that Ofsted have judged our residential provision to be Outstanding for the fourth consecutive year. “It is a great testament to the excellent teamwork by our dedicated staff and trustees, who I would like to thank for their continued commitment. “We must also say a big thank you to our wonderful students, who despite their difficulties, give of their best on a daily basis.”

Image: Staff and students from left to right: Back row Danny Bush – Deputy Head of Care, Fraser, George, George, Adam, Jo Gibbs – Head of Care House, Jane Marriott – Head of Care, Front Row Rachel Weldon – Principal, Siobhan McGuigan – Sixth form Care Manager, Elliot, George, Mykee, Katherina, Susie Dobson – Head of Care House