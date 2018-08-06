St Helens and Bembridge Fort Walk 2018: Date revealed and safety warning

If you are planning to attempt the Bembridge and St Helens Fort Walk this year, please make sure you read the safety advice issued by the RNLI beforehand (see below).

Every year the fort walk attracts thousands of people to the beaches of St Helens and Bembridge at the lowest tides.

In 2018, the fort walk looks all set for the evening of Monday 13th August (weather permitting). Low tide will be just before 7pm in the evening. The best start time is just before 6.30pm from either Silver Sands or Old Church.

Safety advice from RNLI

Alan Doe, the Coastal Safety Officer from Bembridge RNLI has shared some very sensible advice for OnTheWight readers and if you are planning on attempting the walk, please make sure you watch the video and read the tips beforehand.



Safety tips

Safety advice you should follow:

You are walking at your own risk – this is not an organised event.

Locally it is described as a ‘happening’.

Check the weather forecast before you go. Do not attempt the walk in high winds or poor visibility.

It takes approximately 30 minutes to walk from the shore at Bembridge. Point or St Helens Old Church to St Helens Fort and 30 minutes to get back to the beach (i.e 1hr round trip).

Do not leave the shore after Low Water.

Aim to reach the Fort between 10 minutes before low water and 10 minutes after low water.

The walk is more strenuous than you think.

Be prepared to get wet, you can be walking in water up to your waist.

Keep a close eye on your children (and dogs) – it is a good idea for children to wear buoyancy aids. Dogs may need to be carried or need to swim some distance.

Do not swim in the Bembridge Harbour Channel (marked by the red & green buoys) – there may be deep holes due to dredging.

Wear shoes as the causeway is stony; Flip Flops are not suitable.

If you are circling the Fort, don’t stop to admire the view, keeping walking. It is deemed to be good luck to circle the Fort in an anticlockwise direction.

Be careful of slipping on the rocks around the Fort.

Do not leave valuables unattended on the beach.

Please park responsibly in Bembridge & St Helens

Carry a means of calling for help (ideally a mobile in a water proof case)

If you need help call 999 and ask for the Coastguard

As long as there are no operational problems, Bembridge RNLI Inshore Lifeboat will be in the vicinity, as will Bembridge Coastguard team.

Image: © Allan Gregory