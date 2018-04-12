St Helen’s Causeway due to close over summer 2018. ‘Options’ being explored

St Helen’s Causeway is set to be closed April to October as a private landowner is redeveloping buildings on Mill Road. ‘Options’ are being ‘explored’.

St Helen's Causeway map

Redevelopment of buildings by a private landowner has meant that the Causeway footpath at Mill Road, St Helens, is due to be closed from April to October this year.

Isle of Wight Council officers and members are due to meet with stakeholders including St Helens Parish Council next week to discuss concerns about the closure. The Causeway is managed on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council by Island Roads.

The closure has been advertised on the Isle of Wight Council’s website since February 2018. During the closure the alternative route will be Mill Road, Lower Green Road, Upper Green Road, Duver Road, Footpath R88 and Bridleway R87, a route recently upgraded.

Cllr Dave Stewart, leader of the Isle of Wight Council said:

“The landowner already has planning approval for the development, and has consent to close the path to undertake the works, but we will be exploring options to reduce the impact on local walkers, especially as this closure would happen during the summer season.”

Thursday, 12th April, 2018 6:14pm

By

