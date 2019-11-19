St Mary’s Roundabout petition goes to Isle of Wight council this week

An online petition that was launched in September ahead of 15 months of roadworks at St Mary’s Roundabout will be presented to the Isle of Wight council’s full council meeting on Wednesday evening.

Started by Michael Smith, the online petition, which has attracted over 3,000 signatures, intends to send a “clear sign” to the Isle of Wight council that, “it’s the wrong scheme, at the wrong time”.

More transparent approach in future

The petition asks,

“That the council resolves to recognise the strength of opinion in the petition and commits to a more open, transparent and long-term approach to engaging with Islanders before major decisions are made.”

Mr Smith will have five minutes to present the petition to the council, with 15 minutes of debate allowed by members.

The leader of the council, Dave Stewart, will have two minutes to sum up and the petition will then be voted upon.