St Mary’s Roundabout: ‘The wrong scheme at wrong time’ says petitioner approaching 2,000 signatures

The petitioner says that by signing the petition, you’ll help Newport Parish Council and give a clear sign it’s the wrong scheme at the wrong time.

st marys roadworks sign

Almost 2,000 people have signed a petition calling for the St Mary’s roundabout scheme to be scrapped — seven days before work is due to start.

The petition, as reported by OnTheWight on Saturday, was launched just four days ago by Michael Smith, already has more than 1,800 signatures.

It calls for the controversial scheme to be stopped before it has even started — ‘to send a clear message to the Isle of Wight Council.’

Smith: The wrong scheme at the wrong time
Mr Smith said:

“Given the scale of the infrastructure and impact on the local community, businesses on the industrial estate and in the town will suffer for months.

“It will affect residents, anyone coming into Newport and commuters, who will have to put up with unacceptable levels of congestion.

“By signing this petition, you will help Newport Parish Council and give a clear sign it’s the wrong scheme at the wrong time.”

15 months’ roadworks
The scheme, which is expected to take 15 months to complete, will see the roundabout ripped up and replaced with traffic light-controlled junctions.

The Isle of Wight Council said the scheme would ‘future proof’ the busy junction, reducing traffic congestion in Newport.

Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council has called for the scheme to be halted, at least until the traffic problems at Coppins Bridge are addressed, and an extraordinary full council meeting is due to take place on Wednesday to discuss the issues.

Monday, 23rd September, 2019 3:06pm

By

1 Comment on "St Mary’s Roundabout: ‘The wrong scheme at wrong time’ says petitioner approaching 2,000 signatures"

Colin
The trouble is, the tory councillors believe the crap that they come out with and are not prepared to listen to the electorate who would appear to be 99% against changes to St. Mary’s roundabout. Rubbish terms such as “futureproofing the junction”and “listen to the experts and engineers” coming from the council who have not an ounce of common sense between them do not help to instill… Read more »
23, September 2019 3:25 pm
