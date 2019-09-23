St Mary’s Roundabout: ‘The wrong scheme at wrong time’ says petitioner approaching 2,000 signatures

Almost 2,000 people have signed a petition calling for the St Mary’s roundabout scheme to be scrapped — seven days before work is due to start.

The petition, as reported by OnTheWight on Saturday, was launched just four days ago by Michael Smith, already has more than 1,800 signatures.

It calls for the controversial scheme to be stopped before it has even started — ‘to send a clear message to the Isle of Wight Council.’

Smith: The wrong scheme at the wrong time

Mr Smith said:

“Given the scale of the infrastructure and impact on the local community, businesses on the industrial estate and in the town will suffer for months. “It will affect residents, anyone coming into Newport and commuters, who will have to put up with unacceptable levels of congestion. “By signing this petition, you will help Newport Parish Council and give a clear sign it’s the wrong scheme at the wrong time.”

15 months’ roadworks

The scheme, which is expected to take 15 months to complete, will see the roundabout ripped up and replaced with traffic light-controlled junctions.

The Isle of Wight Council said the scheme would ‘future proof’ the busy junction, reducing traffic congestion in Newport.

Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council has called for the scheme to be halted, at least until the traffic problems at Coppins Bridge are addressed, and an extraordinary full council meeting is due to take place on Wednesday to discuss the issues.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed