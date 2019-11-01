St Mary’s Roundabout roadworks about to enter next stage

The one-way restriction on Forest Road looks set to be lifted on Monday morning (4th November) as planned.

The road will revert to two-way traffic as the major scheme to reduce traffic congestion and improve access for pedestrians and cyclists at St Mary’s junction enters its next phase.

Additional lane created at B&Q roundabout

The work has already seen an additional lane created around the B&Q roundabout providing better access from the industrial estate, while work to widen the link between that roundabout and Medina Way is on schedule to finish on 15th November 2019.

Lane reductions on other approaches to roundabout

In the next phase of work to begin on Monday, Forest Road will revert to two-way traffic, while all other approaches to the St Mary’s roundabout will be reduced by one lane while works to remove the central reservations and roundabout take place.

IWC: To be completed prior to Christmas

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“These works are scheduled to be completed by 20th December 2019 and during this period the capacity of the roundabout will be significantly reduced. “This may lead to extended queuing on all approaches to the roundabout in peak periods and we would urge people to take note of the information on both the council’s and Island Roads’ websites to help them plan their journeys and to allow more time for travel. “As we enter the next phase of this extremely complex project, we are pleased to report the work is running to schedule and we thank the travelling public for their understanding and patience so far. We do recognise road works can be extremely frustrating for the community and apologise for any inconvenience caused. “We would remind residents that construction will pause over the Christmas and New Year holiday to help minimise disruption during the festive period. We will also soon be announcing details of free parking in Newport on selected afternoons in the run up to Christmas to support our business community.”

This project is just one of a much wider package of junction improvements which, once complete, will make journeys for those travelling in and around Newport much easier with fewer delays.

