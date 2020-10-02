St Mary’s Roundabout: Roadworks enter final phases – maps and timetable

As work on Newport’s St Mary’s junction enters its final phases, the project looks set to be completed on schedule.

The next crucial phase of the works, which will replace the St Mary’s roundabout with a signal-controlled junction, will start on 12th October and run until 23rd November.

First elements of the new signalised junction

During this phase, the main element of work will involve removing the temporary roundabout and putting in its place the first elements of the new signalised junction allowing the full capacity of the improved arrangements to be realised.

Island Roads will also be constructing the new bus lane at the top of Hunnyhill and installing the much sought-after signal-controlled pedestrian crossing.

Cowes to Yarmouth traffic

With the new junction in place, traffic coming from Cowes wanting to travel west to Yarmouth, will also be able to shorten their journeys by turning right at the new traffic signals at the junction with Forest Road.

Overnight work

Prior to this phase of the work starting, it will be necessary to install the cabling for the temporary traffic signals that will replace the roundabout until the new permanent traffic signals become operational.

This cannot be undertaken with traffic moving through the area and therefore this work will be undertaken over two nights on 10th and 11th October between 8pm and 6am.

Road closures

During this time the route will be closed in all directions to traffic and a diversion will be in place. The southbound diversion will be via the Dodnor estate and Riverway, the northbound diversion via Hunnyhill.

From 12th October it will also be necessary to close Hunnyhill to all through traffic, except buses, to undertake the construction work on the new bus lane and surrounding area.

However resident access will remain throughout, but from the southern end of the road only (at its junction with Foxes Road and Hunnycross Way). Access to Whitesmith Road will be via Albany Road during this time.

Laying out Parkhurst Road as a cul-de-sac

The final phase of the work to lay out Parkhurst Road as a cul-de-sac with no through access will be completed between 23rd November and 18th December.

Ward: Further delays will be inevitable as drivers adjust

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“Despite some challenges, not least the Coronavirus pandemic, we remain on course to complete this project on schedule, thanks, in no small measure, to the co-operation and understanding of residents. “We are extremely grateful for this and as we embark on the concluding — and potentially most disruptive — phase of work, we would once again ask for your continued support. “Further delays will be inevitable as drivers adjust to the different traffic arrangements, so if you can avoid the area and find an alternative route, please do so if possible. “By the end of November, we’ll have a much improved junction with greater capacity and reduced congestion, improved pedestrian and cycling connections to the hospital and improvements to bus journey reliability between Newport and Cowes.”

