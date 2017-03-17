Step through these atmospheric images of Blackgang shrouded in fog

The Isle of Wight is once again bathed in blue skies and sunshine, but there’s been a different picture over the last week.

Many parts of the Island, particularly Ventnor, have been shrouded in mist and fog. Some of it very thick and chilly.

Isle of Wight photographer Tobias Penner made the most of the outstanding views from above the blankets of fog and has shared this incredible images taken over at Blackgang.

Image: © Tobias Penner Photography

