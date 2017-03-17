Step through these atmospheric images of Blackgang shrouded in fog

These photographs shared with us by Tobias Penner of Blackgang and surrounds shrouded in fog earlier this week are outstanding. See his gallery here.

Fog from pepperpot - road

The Isle of Wight is once again bathed in blue skies and sunshine, but there’s been a different picture over the last week.

Many parts of the Island, particularly Ventnor, have been shrouded in mist and fog. Some of it very thick and chilly.

Isle of Wight photographer Tobias Penner made the most of the outstanding views from above the blankets of fog and has shared this incredible images taken over at Blackgang.

Fog at Blackgang by Tobias Penner
Fog at Blackgang by Tobias Penner
Fog at Blackgang by Tobias Penner
Fog at Blackgang by Tobias Penner
Fog at Blackgang by Tobias Penner
Fog at Blackgang by Tobias Penner
Fog at Blackgang by Tobias Penner
Fog at Blackgang by Tobias Penner
Fog at Blackgang by Tobias Penner
Fog at Blackgang by Tobias Penner
Fog at Blackgang by Tobias Penner

Image: © Tobias Penner Photography

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 17th March, 2017 1:03pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f77

Filed under: Blackgang, Featured, Photography, South Wight

Print Friendly

.

1 Comment

  1. Robert Jones


    17.Mar.2017 1:41pm

    These are all fantastic shots – why didn’t I have the gumption to get up there myself and paint it?? (Apart from age and decay and wobbly legs…) – but the one of the Hoy Monument is particularly brilliant. Reminds me of the film The Fog … (“there’s something in the fog..” – yep, there was indeed). But apart from grisly memories, these shots are all beautiful as well.

.

