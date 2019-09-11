Steps connecting to the seafront could be closed for three months

Sewer repairs which closed Osborne Steps in Shanklin last week are expected to take three months to complete, the Isle of Wight Council has been informed.

The footpath, which links Eastcliff Promenade with Shanklin Esplanade, will remain closed with diversions in place while Southern Water carries out the work.

Ground movements damaged sewer

The sewer was damaged on Wednesday, 4 September following ground movements in the area.

Camera investigations have revealed the failure starts around eight metres from the cliff top.

Unforeseeable damage

A Southern Water spokesperson said:

“Following unforeseeable damage to a section of sewer pipe in Shanklin, caused by ground movements, works to carry out difficult repairs must now begin. “No pollution was caused and any wastewater was intercepted and quickly dealt with. “Because of the difficult nature and positioning of this section of pipe, work to replace it and find a permanent, safe solution will be taking place over the next three months. “We’ll continue to work closely with the Isle of Wight Council and any other partners to ensure our sewage pipe is repaired as quickly and as safely as possible. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused as we carry out these works.”

Dave Evans, the council’s strategic manager for highways and transport, added:

“We will do all we can to ensure the closure of this important footpath is kept to an absolute minimum.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview