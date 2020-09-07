Still time to create your self portrait for the Quay Arts Breakout 2020 Exhibition

Have you created a self portrait for the Quay Arts exhibition, Breakout, yet?

Quay Arts Centre in Newport is still collecting portraits to add to this growing exhibition, so why not give it a go?

There are some fantastic examples on display and they’re hoping to gather enough portraits to break a Guinness World Record (see here for more detail).

Here are a small selection of some of our favourites.

Click on (and through) images to see larger versions

The urgent care department by Martin Swan

This is all stitched

Where and when

The exhibition runs in The West Gallery every day from 10am to 4pm between now and 27th November 2020.

If you do pop along don’t forget to tag Quay Arts in all your pictures and use the hashtag #breakoutexhibition.

How to draw

Caroline Underwood has created this video helping you through the process of creating your own self portrait.

See the Quay Arts Website for more details.