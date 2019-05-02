Stock up with firewood thanks to Chessell Woodyard’s May special

We might be well in to the Spring season, but with a cold snap forecasted for the coming bank holiday weekend, Chessell Woodyard’s latest offer couldn’t be more timely.

They are running a May Special on firewood logs and if you rely on a woodburning stove or open fire to heat your home, you’ll want to make sure that you’re prepared with an ample supply of logs.

May Special

Throughout May 2019, all hardwood logs from Chessell Woodyard will be priced at £90 per bag (normally £95).

If you order four bags it’ll cost you £340 (a saving of £40 on the usual single bag price).

Above prices include Isle of Wight delivery.

New firewood range

Check the Chessell Woodyard Website for full details, but they biw have a new firewood range to choose from.

This includes Premium Hardwood logs that come seasoned and are ready to use. A mix of Ash, Oak, Beech and Birch the logs are felled locally and then seasoned for 12 months before being processed into forestry drying bags for an additional six months

From their very own milling operations Chessell now mill their own hardwoods, to leave a chunkier log. The Oak Milled Logs are partially seasoned in forestry drying bags and you will need to carry on the seasoning process to get the moisture content to 15-20% for the ideal burn.

If you’ve got the space and time, why not season the logs yourself. Save £35 per bag by choosing Chessell’s Milled Softwood Logs.

Contact details

Chessell Woodyard

Newport Road

Chessell PO30 4JP

Tel: 01983 555068



Opening hours

Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm

Saturday 8am – 1pm