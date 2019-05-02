Expect a cold snap over the bank holiday weekend

Unlike the last bank holiday, you won’t be needing your bikini this coming weekend, as the Met Office are predicting a cold snap, with night frosts and wintry showers.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Frosty Ashey Landscape :

Unlike the last bank holiday, you won’t be needing your bikini this coming weekend, as the Met Office are predicting a cold snap, with night frosts and wintry showers.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said,

“After cold, frosty starts and cool days for many across the Bank Holiday weekend, daytime temperatures will gradually recover early next week, however they will not come near the high values we saw over the Easter weekend.” 

IW Met Service
Here on the Isle of Wight, the guys at IW Met Service agree with that forecast and say we can expect a spell of cold northerly winds, bringing with it night frosts in places and scattered showers during the days.

For full details see the forecasts by IW Met Service Website and the Met Office.

Image: © Island Visions Photography

Thursday, 2nd May, 2019 4:26pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mM4

Filed under: Ice, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story, Weather

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*