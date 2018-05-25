StoneCrabs Theatre present Arthur Miller’s ‘Some Kind of Love Story’ at Quay Arts

International Theatre returns to the Isle of Wight in a preview to a national tour as StoneCrabs and talented Brazilian Theatre Director, Franko Figueiredo bring two thought-provoking plays to Quay Arts in June.

Last year the company showcased a Japanese production ‘Busu and the Damask Drum’ to an enthusiastic sell out, audience.

Presented as part of IW Pride

StoneCrabs will be staging two arresting and subversive plays this year that could not have more contemporary relevance. The programme is being presented as part of Isle of Wight Pride Festival and sponsored by Aspect Plus.

The first to show is Arthur Miller’s, ‘Some Kind of Love Story’:

“Inspired by the 1940s and 50s film noir genre, ‘Some Kind of Love Story’ is a dramatic gem: former lovers Angela and Tom meet one night to discuss the Felix Epstein case, which Tom has been trying to crack for five years. He is convinced Angela has privileged information, therefore holding the key to the innocent Felix’s release from prison. But Angela will not tell. Is Tom ready for the truth? Miller hits back at the themes of American justice and the search for truth in a tale of corruption, drugs, power and abuse.

Delighted to be back on the Island

StoneCrabs director, Franko Figueiredo is delighted to be bringing his work to the Island once more, he says,

“I love to see the audience’s response and reaction when they watch performances that, hopefully, challenge their views and perception. It is wonderful to be able to bring work which are often accessible in cities on the mainland to Quay Arts in Newport.”

Time Out reviewed the company saying,

‘StoneCrabs Theatre does a magnificent job of introducing undeservedly neglected plays to UK audiences for the first time’

Book now

‘Some Kind of Love Story’ plays at Quay Arts, Newport on Thursday, 14th June (7.30pm).

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, they are available online or you can call the Quay Arts Box Office on 01983 822490

You can follow StoneCrabs Theatre on Facebook @StoneCrabsTheatre or Twitter @StoneCrabsTC.

Our thanks to Franko Figueiredo for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Location map

View the location of this story.