Storm Doris: Isle of Wight Travel updates

Storm Doris is expected to affect cross-Solent travel today with predicted winds of up to 80mph in coastal areas.

Hovertravel

8am: Due to adverse weather Hovertravel services are currently suspended.

Red Funnel

Red Jet suspended until further notice due to adverse weather. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to your journey — RF Service News (@RF_Travel_News) February 23, 2017

Wightlink

Portsmouth to Fishbourne and Portsmouth To Ryde Running a good Service, Lymington to Yarmouth Running a revised Timetable. — Wightlink Travel (@WightlinkTravel) February 23, 2017

Weather updates

The Isle of Wight is still on Yellow warning, but the Amber warning in the midlands has been extended further south to now include Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes, Oxfordshire, Greater London (if you are planning to travel on the mainland today)

Windy but also lots of wet out there too. The latest radar image shows who's getting rain and who's getting #snow from #StormDoris Nick pic.twitter.com/W4LihtAZqr — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) February 23, 2017

Today many of our wind symbols haved turned from white to black. Find out what that means here: https://t.co/AxvgsMNnQF #StormDoris Nick pic.twitter.com/5xGtsnmAG1 — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) February 23, 2017

