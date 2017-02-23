Storm Doris: Isle of Wight Travel updates

Disruption to cross-Solent travel expected today due to Storm Doris. Winds of up to 80mph expected on coastal areas.

windy dog

Storm Doris is expected to affect cross-Solent travel today with predicted winds of up to 80mph in coastal areas.

Hovertravel
8am: Due to adverse weather Hovertravel services are currently suspended.

Red Funnel

Wightlink

Weather updates
See Met Office Forecast.

The Isle of Wight is still on Yellow warning, but the Amber warning in the midlands has been extended further south to now include Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes, Oxfordshire, Greater London (if you are planning to travel on the mainland today)

Thursday, 23rd February, 2017 8:07am

