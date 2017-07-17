Strong performances, but racing abandoned after conditions deteriorated

Steve shares this latest report from the Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

It was a frustrating day for Ryde Rowing Club’s crews at Southsea Regatta on Saturday (15th July), where rival Associations the Hants & Dorset ARA and the Coast ARA meet for the only time before the South Coast Rowing Championships in September, as the racing was abandoned in worsening conditions.

It had started well for the Wightlink sponsored club with their young J16 Coxed Quad of Freya Drage, Austin Smith, Josh Lee and Tye Cameron with Dan Sanderson coxing – with an average age of just 15 – competing in the J16 event and finishing in second place.

Qualifying for finals

This was followed by strong performance from Dale Buckett in the Men’s Coastal Junior Sculls and Joel Smith in the Men’s Novice Sculls.

Both finished their heats in second place to comfortably qualify for their respective finals – as did the Men’s Coastal Junior Pair of Dom Douglas and Joel Smith.

The Ladies Coastal Junior Four of Emily Pike, Liza Murphy, Courtney Edmonds and Catherine Murphy with Coach Micky Jenner coxing, who have already been crowned this year’s Hants & Dorset ARA Champions took to the water and very comfortably won their heat to secure a place in the final and test themselves for the first time against the Coast ARA opposition.

Conditions deteriorated

By this time the conditions afloat were deteriorating considerably – as the Men’s Coastal Junior Four of Dom Douglas, Ben Toms, Jacob Redstone and James Smith with Dan Sanderson coxing once again soon discovered – as they filled up on the return leg, while challenging for a place in the final – and were forced to come ashore.

Soon after, in the steadily worsening conditions racing was abandoned for the day meaning that the Men’s Novice Four of Tom Starkey, Austin Smith, Ben Sanderson and Josh Lee and the two Ladies Coastal Pairs crews of Catherine and Lisa Murphy and Courtney Edmonds and Kate Whitehurst never got to go afloat.

Ryde R. C. Summary of Crews & results

Men’s Junior Four. D. Douglas, B. Toms, J. Redstone J (James) Smith, D. Sanderson (Cox). Sunk in heat.

Men’s Novice Four. T. Starkey, A. Smith, B. Sanderson, J. Lee, D. Sanderson (Cox). Regatta abandoned – did not race.

Ladies Coastal Junior Four. E. Pike, L. Murphy, C. Edmonds, C. Murphy (Str). M. Jenner (Cox) – Won heat then Regatta abandoned – final not held.

Boys, J16 Coxed Quad. F. Drage, A. Smith, J. Lee, T. Cameron, D. Sanderson (Cox). 2nd in Final.

Ladies Coastal Junior Pair.

“A” Crew. C. Murphy and L. Murphy. Regatta abandoned – did not race.

“B” Crew. C. Edmonds and K. Whitehurst. Regatta abandoned – did not race.

Men’s Coastal Junior Pair. D. Douglas & J (Joel) Smith. 3rd in heat for place in Final then Regatta abandoned – final not held.

Men’s Coastal Junior Sculls. D. Buckett. 2nd in heat for place in Final then Regatta abandoned – final not held.

Men’s Novice Sculls. J. (Joel) Smith. 2nd in heat for place in Final then Regatta abandoned – final not held.