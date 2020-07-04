Strong winds put a stop to Open Air Market

Graham shares this latest news about the planned Open Air Market. Ed

After a site visit this afternoon and due to the weather forecast for strong winds, Sunday’s open air market at the County Showground has been postponed.

After the last few months and all the hard work undertaken to get to this far we are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision. However the safety of the traders and visitors was the primary consideration.

The following Sunday’s market (10am to 2pm on 12th July) will go ahead, weather permitting, with nearly 40 trade stands already confirmed.

Further open air markets to follow with details to be announced.

Image: cogdog under CC BY 2.0