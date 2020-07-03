Over 30 traders at Isle of Wight open air market this Sunday

The event has been organised to support local traders following the cancellation of many fayres and events due to Coronavirus

pretty bunting

This weekend sees the first of two Open Air Markets at the County Show Ground in Northwood.

Around 30 traders are expected to be present in this drive to encourage Islanders to buy local following the cancellation of many fayres and events in light of the Coronavirus crisis.

The market will be open between 10am and 2pm on Sundays 5th and 12th July. Head to the County Show Ground, Newport Rd, Cowes PO31 8QU.

Book your pitch
If you would like a pitch, you must book in advance by emailing [email protected]

Image: lanty under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 3rd July, 2020 10:51am

3 Comments on "Over 30 traders at Isle of Wight open air market this Sunday"

Eagle eye

Brilliant!

Sadly I can’t get there as I don’t have a car. Just waiting for the Newport and Ryde Markets to advertise their back.

3, July 2020 11:20 am
Sally Perry

Someone mentioned yesterday that Mary Case has been at the Friday Newport Market since June – not sure of other traders

3, July 2020 11:26 am
Rhos yr Alarch

Maybe not the best idea to encourage people here now we have a clearer idea of Covid-19 infection on the IW. Maybe there are good reasons why other events have been cancelled…?

3, July 2020 11:11 am

