Over 30 traders at Isle of Wight open air market this Sunday

This weekend sees the first of two Open Air Markets at the County Show Ground in Northwood.

Around 30 traders are expected to be present in this drive to encourage Islanders to buy local following the cancellation of many fayres and events in light of the Coronavirus crisis.

The market will be open between 10am and 2pm on Sundays 5th and 12th July. Head to the County Show Ground, Newport Rd, Cowes PO31 8QU.

Book your pitch

If you would like a pitch, you must book in advance by emailing [email protected]

