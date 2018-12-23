Studio Humbug celebrates ten years producing music on the Isle of Wight

Brothers Rob and Jim Homes have been producing music in a former water tower on the Osborne Estate for the last ten years. We’re big fans of what they’ve achieved and raise a glass to the next ten years.

rob and jim homes in the studio

Last weekend Isle of Wight music producers, Rob and Jim Homes (aka Boe Weaver), celebrated ten years of their recording studio in East Cowes.

Based in a former water tower on Queen Victoria’s Osborne estate, Studio Humbug has seen the likes of The Doves, The Kills, Tom Jones, Celo Green, Archie Branson outfit, Paulo Nutini, Rhys Lewis, Wolf People, Alex Clare, Whyte Horses, CHAMPS, Puzzle Muteson, Swan Levitt and Lauran Hibberd pass through.

Over 2,500 songs recorded
On the anniversary last Sunday, brothers Rob and Jim, said,

“There are too many acts to list individually, but we think that we are somewhere around the 2,500 song mark.

“We are very grateful to each and every person that has walked through the green door over the years. Some of you are integral to Humbug and we love you dearly (we hope you know who you are).

“We have plans for some anniversary releases throughout 2019 so keep your ears peeled.”

Ten years of development
Having visited when they first set up all those years ago, we absolutely love what Jim and Rob have done with the former water tower and how it’s developed over the years.

Click on image to see larger version
Portrait of an Island
You might recognise the brothers from the excellent Portrait of an Island exhibition by Steve Blamire and Julian Winslow that featured both at Dimbola Museums and Galleries as well as Quay Arts.

Rob and Jim Homes - Portrait of an Island by Steve Blamire and Julian Winslow

Here’s to ten more
Working in the music industry is a lot harder than most of us can imagine, but we’re sure that it’s Jim and Rob’s professionalism and ace skills that keep them in demand.

Here’s to another ten years of producing music on the Isle of Wight.

Find out more about Studio Humbug by visiting their Website. They’re also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Images: © Studio Humbug

Sunday, 23rd December, 2018 5:08pm

By

