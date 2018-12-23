Studio Humbug celebrates ten years producing music on the Isle of Wight

Last weekend Isle of Wight music producers, Rob and Jim Homes (aka Boe Weaver), celebrated ten years of their recording studio in East Cowes.

Based in a former water tower on Queen Victoria’s Osborne estate, Studio Humbug has seen the likes of The Doves, The Kills, Tom Jones, Celo Green, Archie Branson outfit, Paulo Nutini, Rhys Lewis, Wolf People, Alex Clare, Whyte Horses, CHAMPS, Puzzle Muteson, Swan Levitt and Lauran Hibberd pass through.

Over 2,500 songs recorded

On the anniversary last Sunday, brothers Rob and Jim, said,

“There are too many acts to list individually, but we think that we are somewhere around the 2,500 song mark. “We are very grateful to each and every person that has walked through the green door over the years. Some of you are integral to Humbug and we love you dearly (we hope you know who you are). “We have plans for some anniversary releases throughout 2019 so keep your ears peeled.”

Ten years of development

Having visited when they first set up all those years ago, we absolutely love what Jim and Rob have done with the former water tower and how it’s developed over the years.

Click on image to see larger version











Portrait of an Island

You might recognise the brothers from the excellent Portrait of an Island exhibition by Steve Blamire and Julian Winslow that featured both at Dimbola Museums and Galleries as well as Quay Arts.

Here’s to ten more

Working in the music industry is a lot harder than most of us can imagine, but we’re sure that it’s Jim and Rob’s professionalism and ace skills that keep them in demand.

Here’s to another ten years of producing music on the Isle of Wight.

Find out more about Studio Humbug by visiting their Website. They’re also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Images: © Studio Humbug