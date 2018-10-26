Watch: Lauran Hibberd’s latest music video features Isle of Wight skateboarding stars

Isle of Wight musician, Lauran Hibberd, has just released her latest music video and it’s a cracker!

Lauran graduated from Platform One College of Music in 2015, going on to attracting industry attention within just a matter of months.

Three years later and many live performances at gigs and festivals, recordings and videos, Lauran has released her latest track, What Do Girls Want?

We love skateboarding

Filmed at the most excellent John Cattle’s Skate Club in Wootton and featuring, among others, none other than JC himself, along with the Island’s newest skating heroine, seven-year-old Martha (see her Insta for videos), Lauran’s latest track has much more of a indie-pop feel than her earlier work.

Island talent throughout

The track was recorded and produced by the very talented Isle of Wight music producers, Jim and Rob Homes of Boe Weaver (who based in a fantastically decked out water tower on Queen Victoria’s estate).

The music video was created by very clever chaps, Stuart Fisher and Dave Waight, over at Skinny Mammoth Productions.

The catchy tune is already receiving rave reviews, but you can decide yourself by watching the video right not.

Props to all involved. Find out more about Lauran via her Website.