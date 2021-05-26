Support for Isle of Wight families facing hardship during May half term

Vulnerable children on the Isle of Wight will receive food vouchers this May half term as part of an initiative to support families experiencing difficulties because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Community grants are also available to fund packages of support for households in need.

The scheme will be organised through the ‘connect4communities’ programme, which is led by the Isle of Wight Council in collaboration with community partners such as schools and early years providers, as well as voluntary and charity organisations.

Many people are dealing with challenges they’ve never had to face before

Suzanne Smith, assistant director of children’s services , said,

“I am pleased we are able to help families who are struggling during these difficult times. “The Coronavirus pandemic has meant many people are dealing with challenges they have never had to face before. “Our aim is to support those in need, particularly during the school holidays when pressures increase for many families, and help ensure vulnerable children and young people do not go without basics like food and fuel.”

Funding comes from more than £107,000 that has been awarded to the authority by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) from its Covid Local Support Grant Scheme.

Food vouchers

The food vouchers — worth £15 per child for the May half term — will be offered to:

all families whose children are eligible for free school meals;

all children open to early help services;

16-18 year olds previously eligible for free school meals;

all 2-4 year olds accessing childcare and eligible for Early Years Pupil Premium.

Snow: Families in the community were truly grateful

Mark Snow, headteacher at Barton Primary School, said,

“It was so important to be able to support families that needed help. “Families in the community were truly grateful and in such challenging times to be able to use this extra funding was a massive help.”

Grainger: Families are struggling to provide the basics

Elizabeth Grainger, headteacher at the Federation of Shalfleet and Yarmouth Primary School, said,

“Our families expressed that they were struggling to provide the basics and were very grateful for the additional financial support received. “Requests for financial help included additional food vouchers, bedding, clothing, toiletries and help towards heating costs. The funding received has helped our families through a very challenging period of financial hardship and was greatly appreciated by those in receipt.”

£27,000 of community grants

Community grants totalling £27,000 will help support families, young carers and care leavers with food, energy and water bills.

Voluntary and charitable organisations who understand the needs of their communities are encouraged to apply. Examples of how these grants could be used include activity and food packs, as well as food boxes.

Holiday activity providers

Funds can also be used by holiday activity providers who may wish to offer children enriching activities as well as a hot meal over the half term holiday. Schools and other education settings can apply to this grant to support vulnerable families who do not necessarily meet the criteria for the free school meal vouchers.

Services must meet the DWP’s Covid Local Support Grant criteria, which states that:

at least 80 per cent of the total funding will be ring-fenced to support families with children, with up to 20 per cent of the total funding allocated for other types of households, including individuals;

at least 80 per cent of the total funding will be ring-fenced to provide support with food, energy and water bills (including sewerage), with up to 20 per cent made available for other essential items.

To learn more about the ‘connect4communities’ projects and to apply for a community grant visit connect4communities.org

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Got Credit under CC BY 2.0