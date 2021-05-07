Funding for organisations to provide free activities and a healthy meal to low income children

Are you part of, or do you know a community-based organisation? A holiday care provider? School? Childminder? Youth group? Sports coach? Or performing arts coach?

If so, Community Action need you.

Free activities and a healthy meal

They have £407,000 to fund local organisations and are looking for people to provide free activities and a healthy meal to low income children and young people during the holidays.

This could be anything for children and young people aged between 5 – 16 years old.

Summer and Christmas holidays

Easter has come and gone, but they still need applicants for the summer and Christmas holidays.

School holidays can be particularly difficult for families. It can be challenging with increased costs and reduced incomes. Especially during a pandemic.

Chance for children to enjoy enriching experiences

The aim of the government’s Holiday Activity Fund programme is to make free places available to eligible children and young people for the equivalent of four hours a day, four days a week for six weeks a year.

This gives them the chance to enjoy the same enriching experiences as many of their friends and peers.

Get in touch

To find out more or apply, head to the connect4communities Website or contact Laura Reid, HAF project Officer for the Isle of Wight, to discuss any potential provision: [email protected]

News shared by Sandy on behalf of Community Action IW. Ed

Image: Taylor Heery under CC BY 2.0