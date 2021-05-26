If you want to attend Full Council meeting you must take a lateral flow test

As reported by News OnTheWight yesterday, Islanders welcome to attend Wednesday’s Power-deciding first council meeting – but numbers are limited. Here’s the official release from the IWC. Ed

Isle of Wight councillors will meet in person tonight (Wednesday) for the first time in more than 12 months.

During the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, temporary UK government legislation meant council committees and other important meetings could take place virtually to keep democracy and public health Covid safe.

That legislation has now come to an end and council meetings are now expected to take place physically rather than virtually.

New location

The first face-to-face meeting of the Isle of Wight Council is the annual Full Council and will take place in the main sports hall at 1Leisure Medina, Newport, at 5pm.

As the first meeting following the local election, it includes the election of a new leader, chairman and vice-chairman.

Watch the live stream

The easiest and safest way for residents to join and listen to the meeting is still virtually via a live stream.

There will be room for 50 members of the public to attend on a first come, first served basis.

If you attend

However, those who wish to attend should:

wear a face covering while in the building and during the meeting unless you have an exemption;

wash your hands before and after the meeting;

keep a safe social distance from other people when entering and leaving the building and during the meeting.

You should not attend if you or someone in your household have symptoms of Covid-19, have tested positive, or if you need to self-isolate.

Take a test

We also ask that you take a symptom free rapid lateral flow test no earlier than the evening before the meeting and no later than one hour before the meeting.

Ideally everybody should be taking Covid tests twice weekly as part of the measures we should all be taking to keep Covid rates low as lockdown measures are relaxed.

Metcalfe: It’s now time to return

John Metcalfe, the council’s chief executive, said,