Support Isle of Wight producers on Back British Farming Day, says MP

Today is Back British Farming Day and Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, is encouraging us all to take part.

Mr Seely said there are simple things we can do to support the Back British Farming campaign – coordinated by the NFU – such as buying British produce and enjoying the countryside responsibly.

Seely: Farmers play a crucial role in feeding the nation

Mr Seely, who has recently visited Briddlesford Farm and Farmer Jack’s farm shop to learn more about Island produce, said:

“Our farmers play a crucial role in feeding the nation and caring for the countryside and we should not take it for granted that they will always be there. It’s a case of looking after the things you love. “Our economy is under pressure at the moment following the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and we must all turn our attention to what we can do to help. “In the case of farmers and local food producers the solution is relatively simple – buy local wherever you can. “On the Island we have some incredibly high-quality fresh produce right on our doorsteps and we should take full advantage of that. You cannot beat locally grown and produced fresh food. It’s good for us, good for the environment and good for our economy.”

Legge: Embracing seasonal food

Isle of Wight NFU Chair, Matt Legge, said:

“The Back British farming campaign is all about looking at what’s available on your own doorstep. “By sourcing our food locally, not only are we supporting the local economy but we’re also embracing seasonal food, keeping food miles down and helping our farmers to manage the Islands rural environment.”

Andrew Hodgson of Cheverton Farm in Shorwell, said:

“Buying food from local farms has never been so easy as many of us are now delivering fresh food direct to your door.”

More information about Isle of Wight food and drink producers can be found on the Website.

Image: © Isle of Wight Tomatoes