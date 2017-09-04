Krissy shares this latest news from the Solent Swim. Ed

Conditions were perfect for the 2017 Solent Swim, which is on course to raise around £20,000 for the West Wight Sports & Community Centre.

52 swimmers set off early on Saturday morning for the 1.2 mile swim from Hurst Castle to Colwell Bay. First across was Charles Bagot (pictured below), who arrived to rousing cheers from the large crowd of well-wishers who had gathered on the shore.

40th anniversary

Amongst the swimmers taking part were six members of the West Wight Football Club which, like the Sports Centre, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. None of the group had taken part in an open water swim before they swapped training on a pitch to in the Solent.

Age proved no barrier for the oldest swimmer, Alison Clifford, who turns 71 on her next birthday.

Seventh Solent Swim

It’s the seventh time the Centre has organised the event which attracts entrants from across the country and is the Trust’s largest fundraising event. Since 2010 over 300 people have taken part.

This year the swimmers were accompanied by 32 kayakers, and a flotilla of ribs and safety boats. While the Freshwater Independent Lifeboat escorted everyone safely through the water.

Another tremendous event

Clare Griffin, Centre Manager, said,