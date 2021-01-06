Take part in Quay Arts AGM via Zoom this month

Quay Arts Centre in September 2011

If you have an interest in the Arts and particularly Quay Arts Centre in Newport, this should be of interest to you.

The Steve Ross Foundation for the Arts – which sponsors and manages the Quay Arts charity – is inviting those interested to attend their Annual General Meeting later this month.

The AGM takes place via Zoom on Thursday 28th January 2021 from 6pm, if you would to attend simply fill out the contact form on their Website and they’ll send you the zoom link via email closer to the date.

Wednesday, 6th January, 2021

