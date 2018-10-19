Take part in Big Draw at Quay Arts this half term

Quay Arts are hosting a free Family Drop-in as part of the Big Draw Festival next Saturday (27th October)!

The Big Draw Festival has taken place over 31 days from 1st-31st October 2018.

Since 2000, the annual, international celebration of drawing, which brings people together under the banner ‘drawing is a universal language’, regularly takes place in over 25 countries, involves over 1000 events and has encouraged over four million people back to the drawing board.

Come and take part

Perfect activity for the whole family this half term…

Join us on Saturday 27th October at Quay Arts to take part in this year’s national event and help make an animation on the theme of PLAY, which we’ll submit to the Big Draw competition.

Drop-in between 10am – 3pm, and get drawing! This is the perfect activity for all the family this half term.

What is the Big Draw?

Kate Mason, director of The Big Draw said,

“As always, The Big Draw Festival is for anyone who loves to draw, as well as those who think they can’t! “For 31 days in over 25 countries, The Big Draw Festival will bring together hundreds of thousands of people to learn, experiment and bring ideas to life through drawing and play.”

To find out more about the Festival and the Big Draw Family Drop-in please visit the Big Draw Website.

Supported by the Daisie Rich Trust.