Take part in the Great St Catherine’s Bake Off this February

St Catherine’s in Ventnor are asking the Island to get baking this February in aid of the Speech and Language charity.

On Saturday 8th February they would residents to make, donate and eat cake – Be that through cake sales, coffee and cake events, even sponsored cake eating!

Brighten up a dull, cold Saturday

The possibilities are endless, but the aim is to brighten up what is likely to be a dull, cold Saturday in February by all getting together, having a chat over cake and raising funds for St Catherine’s who work with children and young people with lifelong speech, language and communication conditions.

February can often be a “long” month, with Christmas well and truly forgotten about and people looking for something to do and look forward to. There is often little excuse for needing cake but to know you are making cakes and eating them to help a local charity can make it just that little bit easier!

White: “The perfect opportunity to get involved”

Michaela White, Fundraising Assistant, said,

“We are looking for businesses, families and friends to hold cake-related events, where people can buy cakes or similar. “We know some people love to bake and we are giving them the perfect opportunity to get involved whilst helping out the students of one of the Island’s Special Needs Schools.”

If you would like more information, have any ideas or would like to get involved please call the fundraising team at St Catherine’s on 01983 852722 or email fundraising@stcatherines.org.uk

News of the event shared by Michaela on behalf of St Catherine’s. Ed

Image: kari shea under CC BY 2.0

