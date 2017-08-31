Take part in the inaugural Tour de West Wight

Krissy shares this latest news from West Wight. Ed

What better way to celebrate Isle of Wight Day than with a cycle ride through the beautiful West Wight.

The inaugural Tour de West Wight is also part of the IW Cycle Fest and is open to anyone aged 16 years or over.

The 40km (that’s roughly 25 miles) route starts and finishes at the West Wight Sports & Community Centre and takes riders through Totland and Yarmouth, out to Calbourne and Brighstone and back along the Military Road.

Described as a moderate pace group ride, the event is being supported by the West Wight Wheelers, who will ensure everyone completes route. It is expected to take between one and a half and two and a half hours depending on your pace.

Just turn up

There is no need to book a place on the Tour de West Wight. Just turn up at 10.30am at the Centre on 23 September and enjoy the ride.

The event is being staged for free by the charity, but voluntary donations are gratefully received.

For more details and a map of the route visit the Website or contact the event organiser Mark Giddens at mark.giddens@westwight.org.uk

Image: tejvan under CC BY 2.0