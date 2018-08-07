This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Island MP Bob Seely is asking disabled passengers to fill out a survey to gauge whether Solent ferry companies offer them effective travel assistance and facilities.

The questionnaire by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency will allow the agency to “monitor how well port terminal and vessel operators are complying with their obligations and how satisfied passengers are with the assistance being provided”.

Inclusive Transport Strategy

The move also ties in with the government’s new Inclusive Transport Strategy, which will make it easier for disabled people, or those with reduced mobility, to have the same access to transport as everyone else and without extra cost.

Bob said,

“This survey will be very useful for the MCA to be able to better monitor what our ferry companies are doing to help disabled people and those with mobility issues and ensure everyone is aware of their rights. “The government is committed to transport for everyone and this survey will do much to help Red Funnel, Wightlink and Hovertravel do the best they can to help those who need it and, if they are not, to make sure it is improved.”

Take the survey

The survey closes on the 31st October 2018. It can be accessed via the Website.

Image: Dominkigloenia under CC BY 2.0