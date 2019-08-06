Teenagers aim to help end stigma and raise money for Mountbatten

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

A photography master class and helping to sort donations are just some of the innovative ways young people taking part in the National Citizenship Scheme (NCS) are supporting Mountbatten this week.

The teenagers are taking part in the three-week NCS programme which is delivered on the Isle of Wight by Cowes-based UKSA. Part of the programme involves devising a community project based on an issue that the young people feel passionate about.

Davies: Helping end the stigma

Beth Davies from the group said:

“The idea arose when planning our social action project. We would love not only to raise money for this great charity, but end the stigma that many young people in our community face; that the hospice is a dark and scary place where people go to die. “Several members of the team, including leaders, have been associated with the hospice before. We think that this is the perfect way to give back.”

This group is the second wave of NCS students to choose to support Mountbatten; they have set their sights on raising even more money than the first wave of NCS students this year, who raised over £1,000 for Mountbatten in a single week.

What they’ll be doing

During the week, the group will be based in Cowes and Newport collecting money, as well as volunteering at the Mountbatten Distribution Centre, which supplies the Mountbatten charity shops with clothing, books and bric-a-brac.

Two of the group are keen amateur photographers, studying photography, and have arranged to teach a photography master class in return for donations. They will also be holding a sale of cakes and healthy snacks to add to their fundraising total.

Hartley: Give them your support if you can

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten’s Chief Executive, said:

“I am so grateful to these inspiring young people for supporting their own community through their fundraising activities. “Everyone on the Island will be affected by Mountbatten’s work and, as demand for our services grows, it will become ever more important for all of us to think about what we can do to support people through the most challenging of times. “Please do look out for these young people as they fundraise during the week, and give them your support if you can.”

To support the group, you can also donate via their JustGiving page.

Image: (l-to-r) Jacob Johnson, Liam Simmonds, Sinead Fox, Natasha Walsh, Kitty Pragnell, David Skeet, Callum Fry, Jacob Routledge, Samuel Montgomery, Tyler Symonds-Price, William Hudson, Beth Davies, Isobel Roberts, Brooke Fryer