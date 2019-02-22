Temporary Stop Notice to be served after unauthorised clearance of land

A series of photos posted to a Community Page on Facebook last weekend launched an investigation into what has now been revealed as the unauthorised clearance of hedges and flora in Lake.
Whilst walking her dogs behind Scotchells Brook in Lake, a concerned resident found the area fenced off with the land cleared and bonfires burning.
‘Horrified’ at clearance
The resident posted several photos to Isle of Wight Community Information Page, adding
Does anybody know what is happening behind Premier Inn and Scotchells Brook in Lake. We were horrified when walking our dog along our favourite walk, to find that all the land, hedges, Flora and fauna, has been totally cleared. There has been an awful smell of burning for the past week, now we know why! Now a huge area surrounded by fences, can anyone tell us why?
The post sparked a great deal of conversation and Lake parish councillor, Cllr Adrian Whittaker, got involved to try and find out more about planning permission etc, as well as alerting the Isle of Wight councillor for the area, Cllr Paul Brading.
Enforcement Notice
Cllr Brading has spent the last few days looking into the issue and reporting back to the group.
Yesterday evening he said,
Latest update…..Action taken today after my calls.
‘Following your Complaint about extensive excavations and engineering works that have been undertaken on land rear of the Premier Inn and the recently opened KFC at Lake, The Council’s Planning Department has visited the land and can confirm that the works do not benefit from planning permission and as a result are unauthorised.
‘The Planning Department will be serving a Temporary Stop Notice in order to cease works with a the view to serving an Enforcement Notice that will require the land to be returned to its former condition.’
I hope this shows we are taking this seriously and are getting things done.
Paul
Return of wildlife habitat, “nigh on impossible”
The concerned resident said,
“A Big Thank You Paul, for taking the time to investigate our concerns! However, to return that beautiful wildlife habitat, will be nigh impossible, but given time, we can hope to see the Badgers, Foxes and nesting birds back there again.
“We can’t believe that people can do this, without permission, and hope to get away with it!
“A good thing that there are folk like you, who are willing to take the time to investigate and rectify illegal practices. Well done. Many thanks once again.”
Friday, 22nd February, 2019 4:55pm
By Sally Perry
