Ten weeks of works on retaining wall planned for busy Newport road

Work is to begin next month on a major scheme to improve a large section of the distinctive wall that retains the footway along The Mall in Carisbrooke.

As part of its ongoing programme to improve and maintain highway bridges and retaining walls across the Island, Island Roads is to work on the 487m long section of wall between Cedar Hill and a point between Wellington Road and Recreation Ground Road.

Ten weeks of work

The work is expected to last up to ten weeks and has been timed to take place after the main holiday season.

In addition, to minimise disruption on what is a busy road, work will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm, outside of peak travel times.

Parking restrictions

During work, parking restrictions and temporary signals will be used to control traffic but pedestrian access along the raised mall will be maintained.

The project follows on from a scheme completed earlier in the year to repair and maintain the section of the retaining wall between Drill Hall Road and Castle Street.

One-lane traffic

Ian Hodson, Island Roads structures manager, said:

“This is a significant scheme on a busy road and although we have tried to minimise any disruption it will be necessary to restrict traffic movement to one lane during work. “Hopefully residents will agree it is important that repairs and maintenance are undertaken to ensure the structure remains in good condition for years to come.”

The project is scheduled to begin on 9th October.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview