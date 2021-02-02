CPRE’s Annual Star Count is the perfect Lockdown activity for all the family

Last weekend we had the Bird Garden Birdwatch, this weekend is the start of the annual Star Count.

Vectis Astronomical Society are inviting Islanders to take part in the annual Star Count organised by the CPRE between 6th-14th February.

The CPRE say,

“This is a lockdown-friendly activity you can do from home, and the perfect way to connect with the night sky “We think that dark and starry skies are a special part of our countryside. Nothing beats looking upwards to see velvety blackness, with twinkling constellations as far as the eye can see. “Our buildings and streetlights emit light, though, and this can affect our view of truly dark skies. We want to make sure that we can all enjoy starlit nights, and we need your help in measuring what effect light is having on our views of the galaxy.”

How to take part

Choose a clear night between 6th-14th February 2021, looking up at the constellation of Orion and letting CPRE know how many stars you can spot.

This year they’re asking everyone to take part from home.

You can stargaze from your garden, balcony, doorstep or even bedroom window.

For full details head over to the CPRE’s Website, where you’ll find more info about how to spot the stars and share your findings.

Image: funcrush under CC BY 2.0