The Art of Dying Well: Conversations, interpretations and celebrations

Mountbatten is proud to announce a weeklong event The Art of Dying Well, which explores the subjects of death, dying and bereavement through the performing arts (Monday 29 October to Sunday 4 November 2018).

The festival is aimed at encouraging people to talk openly about death and dying, challenging the taboo and supporting people to have healthy conversations about the one sure thing that affects us all. The programme has been created by the team of end of life experts at Mountbatten, with associates from the arts, commerce and all corners of the community.

A number of events will be held throughout the week, including:

Acoustic Open Mic

7pm to 9pm, Monday 29 October 2018, Quay Arts, Newport

An open mic night, but with a difference! An opportunity to think about songs you would want played at your funeral.

Death Chat

From 2pm, Tuesday 30 October 2018, Mountbatten Ventnor, 16 Pier Street

What do you think about the subject of Assisted Dying? Should the law be changed, or could that be a dangerous move? Talk over a cuppa about any issues relating to death and dying, with Mountbatten experts who can offer support and guidance.

Mountbatten Festival Concert

7pm, Wednesday 31 October, Newport Minster

Featuring Mountbatten Community Choir, directed by Mountbatten music therapist Fraser Simpson, soprano Olivia Simpson and other musicians. Submit your favourite poem, based on the themes of ‘Living, Dying, Remembering’ – either one you’ve written or one you just love – and it could be read at the concert. Please send your poem or prose to Marion Tasker, Mountbatten Community Artist, by email marion.tasker@mountbatten.org.uk by Tuesday 23 October, including your full name, contact details and why you have felt inspired to write your piece. The winning entries will be read at the concert.

Death Chat

From 3pm, Wednesday 31 October 2018, Mountbatten Shanklin, 63 Regent Street

What songs would you want to be played at your funeral? Talk over a cuppa about any issues relating to death and dying, with Mountbatten experts who can offer support and guidance.

Plan your future care

11am to 6pm, Thursday 1 November 2018, Lord Louis Library, Newport

What would happen if you could no longer make your own decisions about how you wanted to be cared for? Serious accidents or sudden illness can happen to anyone; start the conversation now and join us to complete your Mountbatten Advance Care Plan.

Death Chat

From 3pm, Thursday 1 November 2018, Mountbatten Freshwater, Avenue Road

Do you think there is life after death? Talk over a cuppa about any issues relating to death and dying, with Mountbatten experts who can offer support and guidance.

Open Mic Poetry

7pm to 9pm, Thursday 1 November 2018, Quay Arts, Newport

Join Wight Lines for an open mic All Hallows’ Day special! Storytelling by Steph Brittan and others on the themes of living, dying, remembering.

Bounce Back Boy

2pm, Friday 2 November, Quay Arts Centre

By Brian Daniels – a play that explores the multiple challenges that arise when a young person with complex needs is dying.

ISLAND by Steven Eastwood

7pm, Friday 2 November 2018, Ventnor Arts Club

Another chance to catch this film – a must for anyone who expects to die. A sensitive portrayal of death, told through the stories of staff and people supported by Mountbatten. Tickets from www.ventnorartsclub.com

Mountbatten Annual Conference

9am to 5pm, Friday 2 November 2018, Cowes Yacht Haven

Exploring the ways in which care of the dying is changing, and how health and social care professionals must rapidly adapt to cater for the needs of our ageing population. Speakers include health commentator Roy Lilley, Mountbatten CEO Nigel Hartley and joint CEO at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, Heather Richardson.

FREE ENTRY – first 100 places

Tickets £75 each thereafter – book at www.mountbatten.org.uk

Fear, denial and lack of knowledge can get in way of dying well

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten Chief Executive said:

“For many of us, death and dying are taboo subjects that we brush under the carpet and, most of all fear. Fear, denial and lack of knowledge may get in the way of dying well – planning our exit ahead means less uncertainty where we have choices and, for those we leave behind, more comfort knowing that they will be carrying out our wishes. “I hope that this first edition of The Art of Dying Well will encourage more people to feel supported to start having important conversations, using the medium of arts and performance. I would like to thank the wide range of people who have been involved in supporting us to make this week happen and, because we believe it is such a vital issue, we are expecting to build on it in future and make it an annual event.”

Image: © Steven Eastwood