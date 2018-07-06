The Bay CE School announces new Governing Board

Award-winning school experts and business leaders join The Bay CE School Governing Board to become what will undoubtedly be one of the Island’s most talented and experienced team of school governors.

Duncan Mills, Executive Head Teacher, commented,

“Normally, when a school experiences difficulty, people are very quick to distance themselves, but, in Sandown, the situation couldn’t be more different. People have stepped up and are all pulling together for the good of the school. “With the guidance of the DFE and full support of Isle of Wight County Council and the Hampshire LA, coupled with my extremely hardworking staff on both the primary and secondary sites, I am confident that we are going to be in great shape come September.”

Board members

Overall there will be four new appointments to the Governing Board including Sarah McCarthy-Fry, GKN Finance and IT Director and former MP for Portsmouth; Alison Beane, Executive Headteacher of Mary Rose Academy, Cliffdale Academy and Redwood Park Academy in Portsmouth and Ria Allan, Headteacher at Brookfield Community School in Fareham.

Chair of Governors, Rev. Ian Lovell commented:

“We already have fantastic governors on our board and the new appointments bring wider expertise in the secondary school sector. “I am confident that we have possibly one of the strongest team of governors on the Island, ready for our opening in September.”

Cornerstone Federation

The Bay CE School is part of the Cornerstone Federation alongside Niton Primary. The Governing Board will have overall responsibility for The Bay CE School (all-through school) and Niton Primary.

Katie Walker-Green completes the team as a new parent governor.

See details of all Governors on the Website.

News shared by Lindsay on behalf of The Bay CE School. Ed

