The George, Yarmouth receives new food standards rating following recent inspection

The George Hotel in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight has happily earned a higher food hygiene score after a number of years at the bottom of the ratings.
The hotel was bought by former Group Chief Executive of Camelot, Dianne Thompson CBE, back in 2014, but as previously reported by OnTheWight in November 2015 The George was given a zero rating by Isle of Wight council’s environmental health inspectors.
Variable standards
The hotel last achieved a rating of four out of five in February 2016, but then slipped back down to zero in February 2017, remained in that position after an inspection in July 2017, before moving up to a food hygiene rating of one in February 2018.
Significant improvements
Inspectors had previously highlighted a catalogue of failures and improvements needed. However, the latest inspection, carried out in November 2018, reveals that ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’ is rated as ‘good’, as well as the ‘management of food safety’.
The ‘hygienic handling of food’, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage was found to be ‘generally satisfactory’, giving the hotel a rating of four out of five.
More info
See the ratings on the Food Standards Agency’s Website.
OnTheWight contacted The George for a comment on the new rating and will update once we hear back from them.
Monday, 10th December, 2018 6:27pm
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Business, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Yarmouth
