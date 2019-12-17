Don’t miss The Grinch as he goes on tour for Wessex Cancer Trust



The Grinch will take a special tour of the Isle of Wight in support of Wessex Cancer Trust on Sunday (22nd December).

The popular green-furred creature, famed for his dislike of Christmas, will travel on a purpose-built float, which will visit towns across the Island between 10am and 9pm.

It will stop at various locations to give people the chance to meet The Grinch and have photographs, in exchange for a donation.

The float will be raising money for the charity’s crisis appeal launched earlier this month. The charity needs to raise £600,000 by the end of January to save its services. So far, more than £70,000 has been raised.

White: Please come and see us

Lorraine White, Wessex Cancer Trust’s community engagement manager, said,

“Everyone loves the Grinch at Christmas, so we are really excited about this tour. The float looks amazing and it’s thanks to a real community effort, with businesses and volunteers giving so much time and support to make it happen. “Our special thanks go to Phoenix Events and Productions who came up with the idea and have put all their efforts into making this something spectacular for the Island and Wessex Cancer Trust. “There will be plenty of opportunities to see us along the route and the Grinch will be up to his usual mischief, so please come and see us.”

Where and when

The tour starts in Ryde at 10am and will follow an anti-clockwise route around the Island, via Wootton, East Cowes, Newport, Yarmouth, Freshwater, Ventnor, Shanklin, Sandown and Bembridge.

Full details and information on where the float will stop can be found here.

To find out more or donate to Wessex Cancer Trust's Crisis Appeal