The Isle of Wight’s most popular colour for cars revealed

The Isle of Wight has more people looking for Blue coloured cars than any other part of the UK.



The full list of Islanders’ car colour desires comes from searches carried out in the first quarter of 2019 on the Carwow Website.



Blue isn’t even the most searched colour on the Island as the full table below reveals – white beats it, but Sandwell in the West Midlands wins that colour nationally.



The Island is somewhat behind the times (!) because the most popular car colour has been black across the country since 2017.



The stats

According to carwow’s in-house car data, the colour preference of Isle of Wight customers for the first quarter of 2019 was as follows:

Colour Percentage White 23.45% Blue (most in UK) 22.05% Black 15.72% Grey 15.39% Red 9.53% Silver 7.26% Orange 1.27% Green 1.07% Brown 0.47% Beige 0.33% Yellow 0.27% Two-tone 0.27% Purple 0.2% Gold 0.2% N/A/No mapping 2.53%﻿

The UK-wide data reveals the following preferences:

Colour Percentage Black 21.66% White 18.98% Grey 18.68% Blue 15.69% Red 10.76% Silver 7.94% Orange 0.94% Green 0.82% Brown 0.76% Beige 0.32% Yellow 0.29% Two-tone 0.16% Purple 0.10% Gold 0.09%

Commenting on colour preferences favoured by UK car buyers, Mat Watson, motoring expert at carwow, said

“Whilst it is clear that the UK are still traditionally loyal to classic monochrome and grey tones, it is interesting to see that Welsh drivers are the most flamboyant when it comes to unconventional colours. “There are loads of different reasons behind why you would ‘play it safe’ and opt for a car in black or white. Firstly, as highlighted above, it’s often the cheapest option as it’s standard, but another perceived benefit for drivers who change their car regularly is the most popular colours are the easiest to sell on and there is also a widely held urban legend that your car colour can impact your insurance premium.”

Lee Griffin, founding member of GoCompare, said:

“There have been various studies over the years to explore the possible correlation between car colour and accident rates, and there is some evidence that black cars may be harder to spot in certain light, compared to white, gold and yellow cars. “However, UK insurers do not take colour into account when setting premiums as the statistics are too unreliable. They will focus on your age and driving history as well as the type of car that you drive, which are all better indicators of your insurance risk.”

Mat Watson continued:

“With the increasing range of cars and custom colours available, and a new generation of image-conscious insta-Brits behind the wheel we’d expect to see a broader range on the roads in the future.”

Image: Scott Webb under CC BY 2.0