The LOVE Band, featuring Johnny Echols, to open their farewell tour on the Isle of Wight next week

How about this for an amazing mid-week treat! Direct from the United States of America, The LOVE Band cross the water to open their farewell tour on little ‘ole Isle of Wight on Wednesday 26th June 2019.

Celebrating the music of Arthur Lee and LOVE, his band featuring original LOVE guitarist Johnny Echols, the show also features Sam Forrest from Nine Black Alps.

Hosted by the Isle of Wight promoter who brought you John Cooper Clarke and may other incredible acts over the last year, This is Nowhere, this very special gig takes place at one of our favourite music venues on the Isle of Wight, Strings in Newport, on Wednesday 26th June.

What to expect

Look forward to the hearing the entire classic “all-time top 50 album”, Forever Changes, including this musical masterpiece below which will take you right back to the summer of love.

Special surprise guests

The special surprise guests is a new collaboration of artists from several well-known Isle of Wight bands. Including Douglas Richards from Plastic Mermaids, Rhian Teasdale aka Rhain, Hester Chamber from Maybe Tuesday and Mike from CHAMPS.

You’ll hear traces of each of their own sounds all brought together in an invigorating and enthusiastic collaboration.

Tickets are priced at £18 (plus booking fee) and can be purchased through See Tickets. You can also grab then in person from AAA RECORDS in Central Market, Scarrots Lane, Newport.

Can’t wait until Wednesday?

If you can’t wait until Wednesday for your LOVE fix, check out this recent performance from San Francisco – sounding as great as ever.