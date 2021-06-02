The mystery of the cycling top and a smashed watermelon in a Cowes car park

If you have any ideas about what this smashed watermelon and cycling top in a Cowes car park is meant to represent, let us know

Watermelon mystery close up with body outline

Is it a piece of art?

Or perhaps a message about road safety?

The strange sight of a cycling top, with the words watermelon printed across the front and a smashed watermelon placed in the position of where a head would be, were spotted by Leo Haverson in a car park in Cowes this morning.

The outline of a body can be seen on the tarmac

The strange sight intrigued Leo, so got up headed into the car park next to Northwood Park for a closer look.

He, and us, are still confused as to what this is supposed to be or represent.

If you have any ideas, let us know.

Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021 9:47am

Rhos yr Alarch

It’s been proven, I believe, that many drivers are more cautious around cyclists without a helmet, but of course there are others who do what they want without regard to anyone else’s safety. And not all cycle injuries are linked to the behaviour of other road users. On balance, evidence points stronly to helmet use – not to guarantee safety, but to reduce risk…

2, June 2021 10:21 am
VentnorLad
I’m a big fan of the pragmatic approach taken by CyclingUK (https://www.cyclinguk.org/campaign/cycle-helmets-evidence). I agree that going out for a nice bike ride for a couple of hours is better for your health than sitting in an armchair watching a film and stuffing popcorn! It’s noteworthy that the famous neurosurgeon Henry Marsh never wears a cycle helmet. I do choose to wear a cycle helmet. Not to save… Read more »
2, June 2021 10:40 am
