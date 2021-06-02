The mystery of the cycling top and a smashed watermelon in a Cowes car park

Is it a piece of art?

Or perhaps a message about road safety?

The strange sight of a cycling top, with the words watermelon printed across the front and a smashed watermelon placed in the position of where a head would be, were spotted by Leo Haverson in a car park in Cowes this morning.

The outline of a body can be seen on the tarmac

The strange sight intrigued Leo, so got up headed into the car park next to Northwood Park for a closer look.

He, and us, are still confused as to what this is supposed to be or represent.

If you have any ideas, let us know.