Letter: Government’s education recovery plan: ‘Rarely has so much been promised and so little delivered’

This from Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary of the National Education Union, commenting on the latest announcement on the Government’s education recovery plan. In his own words. Ed

The Government’s plans for education recovery for the nation’s pupils are inadequate, incomplete and insufficient.

Kevan Collins, the Education Recovery Tsar, judged £15bn is needed to repair the damage done to the nation’s pupils because of Covid. The ‘new’ money being offered amounts to £1.4bn – way below the sum needed.

The situation is summed up by NEU Joint General Secretary, Dr Mary Bousted:

“Rarely has so much been promised and so little delivered.”

Extra-curricular activities

Where in these plans is the funding for extra-curricular activities to support children and young people to regain their confidence in their abilities and talents?

Where is the funding for drama and music, sport and skills development?

Lack of understanding

With this paltry offer, Government has shown that it does not understand, nor does it appreciate, the essential foundation laid by education for the nation’s economic recovery.

Neither does it appear to understand the actual pressures impacting on local school finances and thus the pressing needs of Island children and young people.

The scale of its failure to fund what is needed for education recovery, is a scar which will take generations of children and young people to heal.

Image: MChe Lee under CC BY 2.0