Letter: Government’s education recovery plan: ‘Rarely has so much been promised and so little delivered’

Peter Shreeve from the NEU believes the scale of the Government’s failure to fund what is needed for education recovery is a scar which will take generations of children and young people to heal

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

empty classroom with desks and chairs

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary of the National Education Union, commenting on the latest announcement on the Government’s education recovery plan. In his own words. Ed

The Government’s plans for education recovery for the nation’s pupils are inadequate, incomplete and insufficient.

Kevan Collins, the Education Recovery Tsar, judged £15bn is needed to repair the damage done to the nation’s pupils because of Covid. The ‘new’ money being offered amounts to £1.4bn – way below the sum needed.

The situation is summed up by NEU Joint General Secretary, Dr Mary Bousted:

“Rarely has so much been promised and so little delivered.”

Extra-curricular activities
Where in these plans is the funding for extra-curricular activities to support children and young people to regain their confidence in their abilities and talents?

Where is the funding for drama and music, sport and skills development?

Lack of understanding
With this paltry offer, Government has shown that it does not understand, nor does it appreciate, the essential foundation laid by education for the nation’s economic recovery.

Neither does it appear to understand the actual pressures impacting on local school finances and thus the pressing needs of Island children and young people.

The scale of its failure to fund what is needed for education recovery, is a scar which will take generations of children and young people to heal.

Image: MChe Lee under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021 10:15am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2osZ

Filed under: Education, Featured, Island-wide, Letter to the Editor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*