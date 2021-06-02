Mountbatten has a variety of volunteer roles on offer for Isle of Wight residents

Mountbatten is taking on more volunteers to support specific areas of the charity.

Roles are available in all ten Mountbatten shops across the Island, as well as its hospice cafe and John Cheverton Centre, which provides self-help, rehabilitation and day care to patients, their families and the local community.

Face-to-face sessions and telephone support

Mountbatten’s bereavement team is also looking for volunteers to provide face-to-face sessions and telephone support to people using the service, and more helpers are needed on its Inpatient Unit.

Roles in the Mountbatten Neighbours service, which supports people in the community, and in fundraising, are also available.

Free training and ongoing support across all areas will be provided.

Hartley: We need an army of volunteers

Mountbatten CEO, Nigel Hartley, said,

“Volunteers play a vital role in our work at Mountbatten and they are at the heart of everything we do. “We need an army of volunteers to enable us to continue providing expert care for the growing number of people who need our services on the Isle of Wight. “All of our volunteers, whatever their role, get really involved in everything we do and, ultimately, play a key part in supporting our patients, their families and our local community. “With a variety of roles available, we would really welcome interest from those who want to make a real difference to our Island community.”

Special awards for current volunteers

Meanwhile, to mark Volunteers’ Week 2021, which runs until 7th June, Mountbatten has introduced two special awards for current volunteers.

Nominations are being taken for the Chair of Trustee Award and the Patron’s Award, in recognition of a retail and non-retail volunteer, respectively, who have consistently demonstrated Mountbatten values.

Get in touch

Anyone interested in volunteering with Mountbatten should contact Sally List by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01983 217368.

News shared by Matt on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed