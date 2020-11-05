These are the new lockdown rules that have now come into force

From today (Thursday 5th November) until Wednesday 2nd December the country enters a second period of lockdown to help prevent to NHS becoming overwhelmed due to Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The restrictions do vary from the first lockdown, but many of the restrictions remain the same.

Work and school

If you can work from home effectively, you should do so.

Public sector employees working in essential services, including childcare or education, should continue to go into work.

Where it is necessary to work in other people’s homes – for example, for nannies, cleaners or tradespeople – you can do so.

Schools, colleges and universities will remain open as usual (see the Gov guidance), but this time vulnerable students who were asked to shield in March, are now being told they can continue attend school and to exercise (but should not enter shops).

Shopping etc

Pubs and restaurants will be closed, but take-aways are permitted.

Non-essential shops will be closed, but ‘click and collect’ will be allowed.

Hairdressers, beauty salons, massage parlours etc must close

Businesses that can remain open

Essential retail such as food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, hardware stores, building merchants and off-licences.

Petrol Stations, car repair and MOT services, bicycle shops, and taxi and vehicle hire businesses.

Banks, building societies, post offices, loan providers and money transfer businesses

Funeral directors

Launderettes and dry cleaners

Medical and dental services (see details of hospital visits)

Vets and pet shops

Agricultural supplies shops

Storage and distribution facilities

Car parks, public toilets and motorway service areas.

Outdoor playgrounds

Seeing other people

Support bubbles continue, with an adult living alone or a single-parent family being able to mix freely with one other nominated household of any size.

No households can mix indoors or in gardens, unless in the same support bubble.

Children can move between homes of separated parents.

However, you can meet one person from outside your household in an outdoor public space, with children under five not counting.

Outdoor playgrounds can remain open, as well as public toilets (check locally for varying policy).

Other activities

Libraries can remain open for click and collect services.

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies will not be allowed.

Funerals can be attended by up to 30 people.

You can move house and view properties to purchase. Removal firms can continue.

Staying away from home overnight

Overnight stays and holidays away from primary residences will not be allowed – including holidays in the UK and abroad.

This includes staying in a second home or caravan, or staying with anyone you do not live with or are in a support bubble with.

For the comprehensive list of what you can and can’t do for the next month see the Government Website.

Image: Priscilla Du Preez under CC BY 2.0