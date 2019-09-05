Those against attempt to prorogue Government invited to attend Isle of Wight rally

Sent on behalf of “non-party political groups who are concerned about Defending Democracy”. Ed

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is still clinging onto power – even though he now leads a government without a majority in Parliament. He still plans to prologue Parliament from next week for five critical weeks before the October 31st deadline.

Thousands have gathered in protest outside Downing Street and in city squares across the country in the last week.

Join in solidarity this Saturday

This Saturday, 7th September, Isle of Wight residents are invited again to join in solidarity with our friends on the mainland and take a stand against the arbitrary actions of a Prime Minister and government who are still yet to win a election by all the people or the confidence of the House.

Over 200 took to the streets of Newport last weekend. All are welcome to assemble again from 11am in St Thomas’s Square as a demonstration to defend Parliament’s sovereign role within our democracy.

We will not allow them to shut down debate

A spokesperson for the non-party political Islanders For Europe said

“This government has not shown any movement in their belief that they can suspend Parliament and rule without accountability until the middle of October. “We must show Westminster that the People demand that our MPs don’t get to walk away. They must keep working hard in Westminster to find a solution to our national crisis – right up until the October 31st deadline. “A government which is frightened of Parliament is frightened of Democracy. We will not allow them to shut down debate – and will fight their dictatorial actions all the way.”

Where and when

Meet at St Thomas’s Square, Newport 11am-midday.

Dozens of residents have already shown their interest. Follow the Facebook event page for any updates.